Rebecca “Becky” Letchworth Sadler, 79 of Holly Springs Church Rd., died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home. Becky was born on March 15, 1943, in Pitt County to the late Milton Earl and Lillie Reddick Letchworth. She was retired from the Daycare business. Becky was a member of Reddick’s Grove Baptist Church, a member of the Dorcas Circle and she loved birdhouses. She was preceded in death by her husband Derwood “Robby” Roberson Sadler. Survivors include; sons, George “Marty” Martin Sadler of Williamston, Richard “Ricky” Earl Sadler (Wendy) of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Sydney Land, Mallory Sadler, Joel Sadler, Marshal Sadler, Isabella Sadler, Victoria Sadler, Kaitlyn Sadler, and Chloe Sadler; great grandchild, Nathan Land. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Reddick’s Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Adron Modlin officiating. Inurnment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service and other times form the home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Reddick’s Grove Baptist Church, 1800 Reddick’s Grove Church Rd. Williamston, NC 27892 or Community Hospice, 200 Green St #203, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Sadler family.