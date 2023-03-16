Rev. Dr. James Duke Baughn 81, of Woodard Road, passed away Wednesday March 8, 2023, at Three Rivers Health and Rehab. He was born in Mayodan, NC December 2, 1941, to the late William Henry and Myrtle Kellem Baughn and was predeceased by his first wife, Alice Saul Baughn; brothers, Tommy, Johnny, and Richard “Tex” Baughn. James was a retired Baptist Minister and had served many local churches. He was a member of Askewville Baptist Church. Funeral services were held Sunday March 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Askewville Baptist Church. Rev. Zack Hicks officiated. Burial followed in Martin Memorial Gardens, Williamston. Survivors include his wife, Susan Vestal Baughn of the home; daughters, Angie Cobb, and husband Roy of Windsor; Robin Walton and husband Jason of Rockwell; brothers, Toby and Mike Baughn of Burlington, Larry Baughn of Elon; grandchildren, Ashlyn White (Hunter), Hunter Cobb, Alex Senter, Gavin Walton, Emma Walton and Jackson Walton as well as many nieces and nephews. The family received friends Sunday, March 12th from 2:00 PM until service time at Askewville Baptist Church and from the home at other times. Memorial gifts may be made to Askewville Baptist Church, 101 E. Askewville Street, Windsor NC 27983 or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Baughn family.