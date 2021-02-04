Robert A. Beecham

Robert “Bob/Bobby” A. Beecham, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, NC, went to his heavenly reward Wednesday January 27, 2021 surrounded by his family. A loving husband, father, Pops, brother and uncle. Bob was born in Conetoe, NC on February 6, 1949 to Bill and Amy Beecham. Bob married his beloved Jan in 1973, after a whirlwind 4 weeks of dating, for a marriage that lasted 47 years. Bob worked until retirement with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture as a commodity grader, forging many friendships across the Piedmont of North Carolina. Charter Member and Deacon Emeritus of Grace Church, Bob was known for his faith, friendliness, and distributing chewing gum to the children of the church. Bob is survived by his wife Jan; his daughter Kimberly Faye “Kim” of the home; son Robert Jr. “Rob,” daughter-in-law KC, granddaughters Olivia and Icey Jane, and grandson Will all of Salisbury, NC. He is also survived by his siblings, George “Yogi” (JoyceAnn) Beecham of Williamston, NC, Alice Faye (Albert dec.) Harris of Bear Grass, NC, Joyce Harden (Al) of Hertford, NC, and Mary (Louis) Whitford of Washington, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, brothers Dennis Beecham, Guy Mitchell Beecham, Bill Everett “Blue” Beecham, and his sister Marilyn Diane. Visitation was at Grace Church, 2007 Stallings Rd Harrisburg, NC on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 11:00 am until noon. The memorial service began at 12:00 pm and was live-streamed at www.graceharrisburg.org. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Church Building Fund. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Beecham family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Commissioners approve county manager in 'surprise' move
- Francis Manning Room - Research opportunities by appointment only
- Read Carefully! Same information available for 25 cents a page
- Protecting Seniors: Phase 1b Vaccine Registration Begins
- Masks Are Not The Only Problem: State Auditor Stops by Town Meeting
- Deep Roots in Religion : Historic Church Trail tells county history
- Snow Day! A Look Around the County
- New 2021 Harvest Seasons Established for Striped Bass on the Roanoke River
- RHS officials concerned about latest NCHSAA realignment draft proposal
- Arrests Made in WPD Case - Two charged in shooting of 19-year old
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.