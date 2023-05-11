Robert Lee Harrison, age 83, died peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House. He is now rejoicing in heaven with the Lord and his wife Sedie - what a day of rejoicing they are having. Robert Lee was born on October 27, 1939 in Bear Grass, North Carolina and was the son of the late Slade Andres Harrison and Betsy Mizelle Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn "Sedie" Harrison and brothers Jim Henry Harrison, Odell Harrison and Andy Harrison and his sister Marie Harris. Surviving are his three children, Robert Lee Harrison, Jr., (Cathy), Jeffrey Wayne Harrison (Christie) and Stephanie Harrison Lilley (James); five grandchildren, Willie Carraway (Bria), Chancey Harrison (Bader), Tyler Harrison, Julia Harrison and Jeremiah Lilley and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He is also survived by his sister Betty Jean Whitley (Ronnie) and John A. Harrison. Robert Lee changed his family tree. When he was only 12 years old, his father passed away. As sharecroppers, he and his Mom and six siblings, depended on others for their home and stability. In the ninth grade, Robert Lee dropped out of school because, instead of going to school, he was farming and also working in log woods with his brothers Jim Henry and John A and his cousin Willie Mizelle. He later worked at Weyerhaeuser and then went to mechanic's school and worked for the Williamston Motor Company. When given an opportunity to farm, he and Sedie took a leap of faith and bought and cleared land to create their own homeplace. In farming with his brother, the Cratts, Mizelles and William Taylor, Robert Lee had a community of family that would work together and those strong bonds still exist to this day. Robert Lee made sure that his family would not have to be dependent on others for stability. He taught his family to work hard and be a person of their word. Instead of spending money, he would spend countless hours repairing and fabricating equipment. He seemed to find great satisfaction making things work better. For several years, Robert Lee was the caregiver for his wife who suffered from dementia. After her death, he missed her tremendously. The family takes comfort in knowing they are together. Robert Lee was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a Deacon, in the Layman's League and on the serving committee. He and Sedie loved to cook cornbread for grieving church members. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Rose of Sharon Church, 8000 Bear Grass Road, Robersonville, N.C. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11 am at Rose of Sharon Church with graveside services following at Martin Memorial Garden. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sun Park for her compassionate treatment of Robert Lee. Your kindness will not be forgotten. They also want to thank the wonderful staff of The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House. He will be missed and will continue to be loved by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rose of Sharon Church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Martin County Crime Blotter
- Two crashes cause one death, havoc in Martin County
- Manson earns new designation of CFSP
- Local sorority helps strengthen communities
- Cloudwyze closing in on Williamston connectivity
- Williamston captures multiple safety awards
- Col. Tim Dunn announces run for AG
- Martin County Crime Blotter
- Out & About: Week of May 04
- Martin County Crime Blotter