Mr. Robert Ray Chance Wallace, age 75, a resident of Williamston, NC died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. A memorial service with military honors was held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. The service was officiated by Pastor Dr. Beulah Hill, Minister Valorie Williams and Chaplin Jonathan Knox. The family received friends from 10:00 a.m. to the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home and other times at the home. Mr. Wallace (Bobby) was born in Hamilton, Martin County North Carolina on June 2, 1947, son of the late Essie Chance Purvis and Ralph Barnes. He was lovingly raised and nurtured by Mildred Whitfield Wallace and David Wallace. He attended high school in Baltimore, MD and cut his high school education short to serve his country in the U.S. Army. During his military career he served in Vietnam in the Rat Patrol as a communications specialist. After serving in the Army, he continued his education at Penn Foster Career School where he became proficient as a personal computer specialist, PC maintenance technician, and web page designer. He was the service manager at Towson Nissan in Towson, MD and retired in 2007. On March 11, 2004, he married the former Roye-Ann Gilmore who survives. Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Eastern North Carolina. Mr. Wallace enjoyed building computers, photography, and muscle cars, especially his Cherry Red Corvette. He was a past member of the American Legion and AMBETS, both in Baltimore. Mr. Wallace attended Poplar Point Missionary Baptist Church in Williamston. Surviving along with his wife are his step-children: Saundra L. Moore (Blake) of Leicester, NC, Billie Donald Hargrove, Jr. (Pamela) of Monmouth Junction, NJ, Scott Ryan Hargrove, Sr. (Tabrina) of Fanwood, NJ, and Craig S. Hargrove, Jr. (Jasmine) of Atlanta, GA; brothers: Larry Wallace (Judy) of Redding, PA, and Melvin Ray Chance of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and he was eagerly expecting his ninth grandchild in January. He also leaves behind his beloved goddaughter: Ke’Marrah Norman, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mr. Wallace was predeceased, along with his parents, by a son: Craig S. Hargrove, Sr.; and sisters: Darlene Chance Edmond, Mary Louise Chance Brown, Lorraine Chance Jones, and Joniece Chance Britt. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Wallace family.
