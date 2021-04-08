Mr. Ronnie Lee Peele, 69, died Saturday, April 3, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at House of Prophecies & Prayer, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held from 10am – 12pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.