Ronnie Wayne Barber, 57, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Sunday, August 15, 2021. Born in Jamesville, NC on December 5, 1963, he was the son of the late Clara Leggett Barber and Elmer Gray Barber. Ronnie is survived by two sons, Ronnie Wayne Barber, Jr.and wife Nici of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Jay Dean Barber of Kill Devil Hills, NC; grandchildren, Gray Barber, Tyler Marks, and Gwen Marks all of Fort Walton Beach, FL; his girlfriend, Trish Whitman of Kill Devil Hills, NC; sister, Lisa Barber of Jamesville, NC; and brother, Tony Barber of Jamesville, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Dustin Snyder of Jamesville, NC. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 3080 Old US 64, Jamesville, NC 27846 with Rev. Roger Leggett and Rev. James Spencer officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
