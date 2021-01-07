Ryan Thomas Penfield, 39, passed away on Friday, December 25th, 2020. A private memorial service will be held in his home of Winterville North Carolina. Ryan was survived by his wife Shylo Staats; his father Leslie Thomas Penfield; his stepmother Jan Penfield; his brother Stephen Penfield; his grandmother Mabel Penfield; and all of those that knew and loved him. Ryan was not defined by what he did in life. He was brought joy from his various hobbies of fishing, sports, and as RiverKing. His family and friends will always remember him as fiercely loyal, humorous, and resolute. He was preceded in death by his mother, Denise Penfield and his grandparents, Daniel Weldon McDuffie, Jr. and Sally Barefoot McDuffie. Irish Blessing in Ryan’s Memory: Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.