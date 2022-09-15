Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Albert Phelps, age 70, a resident of Williamston, NC died on his birthday, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A memorial service was held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday September 14, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington officiated by Alfred Tyson. The family will receive friends at his home. Mr. Sammy was born in Martin County on September 10, 1952, son of the late Sidney A. Phelps and the late Melba Dean Keel Phelps. He was a 1971 graduate of Williamston High School. He continued his education at Martin Community College in their electrical department. He used his skills to become an electrician at Weyerhaeuser in Plymouth, which at the time of his retirement it was known as Domtar. Mr. Sammy was a member of Smithwick Primitive Baptist Church and was active with the Cowboy Church. He also had attended Piney Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Sammy took pride in anything he did and had the moto of: If it was worth doing, it was worth doing right. He loved horseback riding, fishing, and hunting. Survivors include his children: Melissa P. Hardy (John) of Washington, and Jeremy Phelps of Burgaw; brothers: David Phelps (Shelia) of Middlefield, OH, Danny Phelps (Sandra) of Lancing, KS, and Billy Phelps (Deborah) of Williamston; and two grandchildren: Makayla Hardy and Cheyenne Hardy both of Washington. Mr. Sammy was predeceased, along with his parents, Sidney, and Melba Phelps, by a brother and a sister-in-law: Mickey and Faye Phelps. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to Circle Cross Cowboy Church, 6015 Old Nashville Road, Bailey, NC 27853 or to Smithwick Primitive Baptist Church Attn. Jane Griffin, 1731 Thurman Griffin Road, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Sammy’s family.