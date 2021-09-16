Sandra Gail (Phillips) Jones, 69, of Williamston, NC, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2021, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandy was born on July 27th, 1952, in Asheville, NC. Sandy was a beloved wife and mother and will be missed more than words can say by William (Bill) Jones, Jr., husband, and Amanda Jones Stanforth and Trent, daughter, and son-in-law, of Garner, North Carolina, along with her in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Her mother, Mabel Justice Phillips, and her aunts Addie Laura Justice, Lillian Justice and Mattie Justice and uncle James “Jim” Justice preceded Sandy in death. Sandy graduated from Asheville High School in 1970 and attended Appalachian State University, graduating in 1974. She moved shortly thereafter to Williamston, North Carolina where she married her life-long sweetheart, Bill, on May 31st, 1975. She worked at West Point Pepperell as a manager for many years. Those who knew her will remember that Sandy was infinitely kind, sassy and witty. She was quick to laugh and loved spending time with those she cared about sharing stories and jokes. Sandy found deep joy in her community and was never far from a volunteer opportunity. She spent countless hours giving of her time to many school functions ranging from the PTAs of the schools her daughter attended to the Band Boosters, a parent support for the Tigers Tennis Team and was always quick to organize a carpool for various events from band competitions and tennis matches to field trips. Sandy was an active member in the Williamston Junior Woman’s Club during her younger years, where she was the Outstanding Junior for the 1986-1987 year and was the first vice-president for the 1987-1988 year. Sandy served on the Williamston Beautification Committee from 2000-2005. Sandy participated on the Williamston Planning Board from 2005-2014 and appreciated being a vital part of the town’s growth and progress. Sandy continued her volunteer work in the schools through the E.J. Hayes H.O.S.T.S. and Math Mates programs and was an integral part of the Martin Memorial Library Board, serving as Treasurer and Secretary-Treasurer from 1998 until recently. Sandy was passionate about the community within her church family and loved spending time with the precious “Ruthies” in her woman’s circle at First Christian Church of Williamston. She especially enjoyed participating in the Handbell Choir and supporting the VBS programs Arts and Crafts. Sandy was a talented and creative woman in every sense. She was an accomplished baker and enjoyed competing at the state level in cross-stitch with the Williamston Junior Woman’s Club after placing first at the district level. Sandy enjoyed crafting with her friends, making scrapbooks and cards and participating in wreath making and painting with the Martin Memorial Library. Sandy was a talented gardener and often canned the fruits of her labor and shared them with others. She found her purpose in serving and loving others, and often made deep and lasting impressions on those she met. Sandy’s service was held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Williamston, with a visitation prior from 12:30-1:30pm. A reception for those who wish to attend was held in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Masks were required during the service and visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church, 101 East Liberty Street, Williamston, NC 27892 or Friends of Martin Memorial Library, 200 North Smithwick Street, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Jones family.
