Sandra McCombs Lilley was a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend. She went home to be with our Heavenly Father with her family by her side on February 22, 2021 at age 68. She was born to the late Gene and Janice McCombs on November 29, 1952 in Washington County, N.C. Mrs. Lilley was an active member of Jamesville Christian Church for many years. She loved her church and community. She worked for 30 years at Weyerhaeuser as a secretary and currently worked part-time as a secretary at Acre Station Meat Farm. She is survived her husband, Wayne Lilley. They enjoyed each other for at least 50 years, 43 years of marriage and 7 years of dating. Together, they had two children: Jennifer Lilley Hayes, and husband Brandon, and Wayne Lilley, Jr., and wife Robin, all of Jamesville. She had 6 grandchildren, Drew Hayes, Ella Hayes, Abby Hayes, Hannah Lilley, Holden Lilley, and Isaac Lilley. She is also survived by her siblings Steve McCombs (Vicky), Danny McCombs (Karen), and Debra Huettmann (Ronnie). She has many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Sandra loved spending time with her family, whether it be at the beach camping or watching her grandkids play ball. She touched the lives of everyone she came across. Her family would like to thank Community Home Care and Hospice and the caretakers, friends, and family for all their support during her final days. Biggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A visitation was held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 7-8:30pm and a funeral service on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00pm all at Jamesville Christian Church. A graveside followed the funeral at the Jamesville Cemetery.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Town Mourns Friend and Servant
- Dire Straits: Town suspends rec department after budget revelations
- Parents Charged in Infant Death - Closure brought to 2019 case
- One Charged Another Sought: Charges brought in heroin overdose death
- Martin General Hospital Eases Visitor Restrictions
- Warrant Service Leads to Search: Pitt County man attempts to flea from MCSO
- NCHSAA releases final basketball playoff brackets
- Interim Named: Craft will serve as Interim Town Administrator
- Moving On: O’Daniel leaving post
- Martin County Commissioners plan retreat
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.