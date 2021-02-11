Sara Crawford Williams lost her long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, seven days before her 81st birthday. Born in Raeford, NC on February 10th, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Eugene Carson Crawford and Blanche Smith Crawford. As the daughter of a Methodist pastor, Sara had the opportunity to live in many communities in North Carolina. While in Rockingham as a pre-teen she met the love of her life and future husband, Wes Williams. Sara attended East Carolina University where she received her master’s degree in science education. She had a high school science teaching career that spanned 30 years during which time Sara took intermittent breaks from the classroom to raise her children. A devoted teacher, avid reader, and lover of science, she was a perpetual student herself, always with the desire to learn. She shared her excitement for newfound knowledge with others in fun and engaging ways. This love for learning and sharing extended into her faith journey. Sara was active in the First United Methodist Church and the First Christian Church (DOC). She taught Sunday School, led small groups, served on various committees and enjoyed ringing hand bells for a period of time. Sara was a champion for the underprivileged and an advocate for justice. Sara is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, M. Wesley Williams of Williamston, daughter Julie Ellis (Randy) of Durham, son John Wesley Williams (Andrea) of Albany, GA, son Mark Williams (Carol) of Rocky Mount; and grandchildren Jessica Ellis, Amanda Ellis Melton (Jesse), Wesley Ellis, Chloe Williams, and Casey Williams. Preceding her in death are her brother Gene Crawford and sister Joan Brady. Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family only. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Sara’s care providers at The Fountains at The Albemarle Senior Living Facility and to the many friends and family members who have offered support and prayers over the course of Sara’s illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sara can be made to Alzheimer’s Association either by mail, 225N Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at www.alz.org.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Tradition, Education and Service - Farm Life Ruritanette Cookbook Perseveres
- Progress in Robersonville: LGC approves contract for back audits
- Ellis Sworn In As New DSS Director
- Bennett begins first week as county manager
- Commissioners approve county manager in 'surprise' move
- Luther Clyde Jett, Jr.
- Dark under-eye circles are fashionable. Why not bags?
- Read Carefully! Same information available for 25 cents a page
- Mounted Police Visit MCC
- 5-year-old accomplishes a lot in first year of BMX
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.