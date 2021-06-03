Sarah Lee "GiGi" White Mizelle, age 86, of Myers Street, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Mizelle was born in Bertie County, NC, on February 21, 1935, the daughter of the late Delma and Catherine Matthews White. Sarah worked at several public jobs including tax clerk and Social Services. Sarah, affectionately known to her family as "GiGi", was a loving, giving person who loved her Lord and her church, First Baptist Church of Ahoskie. While living in the Ahoskie High School Apartments, she helped start a Bible Study Class for the residents there. Most of all, "GiGi" loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Mizelle, her brothers, Clarence White, Dalton White, and Albert Lugrey White, and her daughter, Joy Mizelle Bunch. Left to cherish her memory is her son, J. D. Mizelle and wife, Connie of Colerain, NC; her brother, Robert Earl White and wife, Pansy of Ahoskie, NC; four granddaughters, Mitzi Jordan of Raleigh, NC, Kimberly White of Colerain, NC, Heather Hinchey and husband, Melvin of Colerain, NC, and Amanda Bunch of Carrboro, NC; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are the best neighbors anyone could have, June and Otis Payne and Kay Wrenn of Ahoskie, NC. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC, and other times at the home of Kimberly White. Following visitation will be a celebration of life service in the Garrett-Sykes chapel at 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Trey Gilliam and Rev. Anita Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Colerain, NC. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made directly to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/seach fund; then type Sarah Mizelle; or to a charity of choice. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Mizelle family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com .
