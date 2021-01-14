Shelbert Devon (Dewey) Sawyer, 70, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held outside on Saturday, February 13, at 2pm at Gum Neck Free Will Baptist Church, 1516 S Gum Neck Rd, Columbia, NC 27925. Devon, son of the late Shelbert Lee Sawyer and Gladys Marie Sawyer Berry, was a native of Tyrrell County and served in the US Army. Following his military service, he moved to VA and worked for JW Ferguson for 17 years. He moved back home to Tyrrell County in 1996 and worked with Cherry Farms. He then moved to Jamesville and retired from the NC State Research Station. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog Pebbles, and taking trips to VA to see them. He left an everlasting footprint on so many hearts. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Banton and husband Charles of North Chesterfield, VA and Amy LeGay and husband Tommy of Aylett, VA; grandchildren, Charles, Jeremy, Matthew, Brandon, Brittany and Dillon; great grandchildren, Lucas, Lorielei and Oliver; brothers, Jesse, Bill and Donald Ray Sawyer; sisters, Ellen Davis and Melody Waterfield; and good friend who was always there for him, Justin Kent. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
