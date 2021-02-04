Shelbert Devon (Dewey) Sawyer, 70, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held outside on Saturday, February 13, at 2pm at Gum Neck FWB Church, 5698 Gum Neck Landing Rd, Columbia, NC 27925. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
