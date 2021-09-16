Sherry Taylor Entwistle

Just shy of her 90th birthday our charming Southern Belle, Miss Sherry passed away. If you knew her she would have greeted you with “Hey Shugah.” She was born Sherry Delores Taylor to Clarence and Letha Magnolia and lived most of her life in North Carolina, her beloved state. We think she became more southern once she moved to Montana to be near family in 2006. Mom had a great life here and made many, many friends, she was a “joiner and a doer.” From her Saturday morning breakfast group, to MADGALS, Smart Women, Bridge group, volunteering at the Senior Center, she made an impact and connections along the way. She leaves behind many people dear to her, too many to mention, but of most importance were her buds Pat, Bertie, and Roseanne. Later in life she lived at the Bozeman Lodge and had dinner companions known as the Magnificent 7. That number fluctuated from time to time as one can imagine. Her last couple of years were spent at Hillcrest. She simply moved there because the food was so good! She was in good hands there and they took amazing care of her till the end of life despite COVID restrictions and all the challenges presented to the health care team. Sherry leaves behind one daughter, Krista Palagi and husband David. He walked on water in her eyes. She has 2 grandsons that she adored, Michael and Adam Palagi, his wife Sara and precious great-granddaughter Cora and new great-grandson Lucas that she never got to meet. She also has a step-daughter Stacy, step-son Jay and 2 step grandsons Jeremy, Jonathon and their families that belonged to Bruce Entwistle her 2nd husband. She is survived by one brother Clayton and sister in-law Mary Lib Taylor along with nieces, nephews and their families and her most important companion, the beloved dog Bella. Mom was an entrepreneur, she owned businesses, sold Real Estate, was a court reporter and loved betting on Jai Alai when she lived in Florida. Kids were put to bed and pajama pants rolled up with a trench coat over would send her out at night to place her bets! She loved North Carolina and everything Southern. It just seems right to place her there. Love you Mom, we sure miss you! A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19th, at 11:00 A.M. at Robersonville Cemetery, Robersonville, N.C.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Community garden vandalized
- Clarence Biggs: One of Martin County's true gentlemen laid to rest
- Brendolyn Louise Norris Shaw
- The “F” Word...
- Larceny of motor vehicle reported in Bear Grass
- Being pregnant in today's world...
- Williamston celebrates renovation to police, fire buildings
- Martin County man charged with forcible breaking and entering
- Digging deeper...
- Vintage ‘Wayback Machine’ plays old reel-to-reel tapes — in stereo...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.