Ms. Shyvenia Ann Bazemore, 26, died Saturday, June 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at United Holy Church of Deliverance, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.
