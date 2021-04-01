Sylvia Ann Boggs Raynor, 76 of Mockingbird Rd., died Monday, March 29, 2021 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Mrs. Raynor was born on January 31, 1945 in Washington County to Viola Cox and the late Garlan Boggs. She was a homemaker. She was a devoted wife and mother, who adored all of her grandchildren. Sylvia enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and cross stitching. Survivors include; husband, Spencer Ray Raynor of Williamston; mother, Viola Cox Allen of Williamston; daughter, Vickie R. Miller (Tom) of Edenton; son, Allen C. Raynor (Fay) of Plymouth; brother, Gene Boggs (Betty) of Williamston; grandchildren, Kristin M. Byrum (Perry) of Concord, Amanda R Hessert (Logan) of Winterville, Alyssa M. Donnee (Chris) of Apex and Ashley R. Walston (Spencer) of Winterville; five, great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Raynor family.