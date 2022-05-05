Thade Eugene Hardison, 88, of Williamston, passed away peacefully with his wife Mary Alice and niece Faye by his side on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his short stay at Three Rivers. He was born in Martin County to Haulcy and Lettie Hardison. Thade was survived by his wife, Mary Alice Hardison, nephews, Ricky Rogers and wife Donna, Casey and wife Jennifer and their daughter Gracie, and Jordan Rogers and children Kylee and Hayden, four nieces, Faye Boyd Kaye Carter, Sheila Carter, and Ellen Rawls. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Frances Rogers and Betty Lou Hardison. Mr. Hardison loved living in the country and on the farm. He was drafted into the United States Army at the age of 19 years old and actively served two years from 1953 to 1955. He loved his family, friends, and community. He received so much pleasure from his favorite sport Nascar Racing. He proudly was able to attend 47 years with friends. Mr. Hardison was an established contractor, with a shared business. He loved his community and enjoyed helping friends and sometimes a stranger whenever possible. He was a very generous man in many ways. In his latter years he loved going to Martin Supply to socialize with the good ole boys to reminisce. There will be a 2:00PM funeral service held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.