Thelma Carrow Batts, 92, was born in Washington, NC. / Beaufort County, NC. Thelma has resided in Kitty Hawk, NC for the past 30 years. She was the daughter of Leslie T. Carrow and Lillian Cutler Carrow. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Rhodes Batts and his mother Bernice Tayloe, brothers James and Guy Carrow. Thelma is survived by Robert (Bo) Batts and wife Judy and William Batts. She has four grandchildren, Lacey Batts and Drew Batts, Tayloe Batts and Jordan Batts. Thelma also has three nieces: Lynn, Diane, and Laurel and two nephews: Steve and Scott. She also leaves behind her trusty lap cat Snoopie. Thelma was a mother and housewife. She enjoyed reading, cruising and slot machines in Vegas. Thelma was a long time member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston, NC. Donations may be made to the Martin County Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com
