Thelma Cullipher Perry, 79 of Speight Road, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Vintage Inn in Williamston. Thelma was born on October 14, 1943, in Martin County to the late Joseph Herbert and Elizabeth Gurganus Cullipher. She was retired as a clerk with Mast Pharmacy and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Thelma enjoyed cross-stitch, crocheting and puzzle books. She was preceded in death by her sister Susie C. Griffin. Survivors include; husband, Noah Saunders “NS” Perry of the home; daughters, Lisa Edmonds of Williamston, and Kelly Brownfield (Josh) of Gold Point; son, Joey Perry (Becky) of Williamston; sisters, Faye C. Hardison (Sammy) of Williamston, Lynn C. Beach (Bobby) of Williamston and Joan C. Hollis (Shane) of Williamston; brother in law, Wade Griffin of Williamston; grandchildren, David Edmonds (Lori), Ella Grace Brownfield, Addison Brownfield, Easton Brownfield, Steven Jones and Michael Jones; great grandchildren, Emma Edmonds, Kenndi Jones, McCoy Jones and Aletta Jones. Lots of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. John Keeter and Rev. Phillip Boseman officiating. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church fellowship hall and other times at the home of Josh and Kelly Brownfield, 3048 Robert Everett Rd. Robersonville, NC 27871. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, Childrens Church Fund, 24347 NC 125 Williamston, NC 27892 Online condolences may be sent to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Perry family.