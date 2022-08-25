Mrs. Tina Jean Perry Manning, 64, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm, followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Family Life Center of Maple Grove Christian Church in Jamesville, NC. There will be a private burial to follow. Mrs. Manning is survived by her loving husband, Robert Manning of 42 years, son, Seth Manning and wife Stephanie; and daughter, Robby Bright and husband Chris. She was the loving grandmother of Jackson, Will and Gabe Bright. She is also survived by a brother, W.T. Perry, and a sister Candy Perry. Also a special member of the family, Jamie Coltrain. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Seth Bridgeman and Rachel Roberson Perry, a sister, Patricia Lynn Perry, and a nephew, Tom Perry. Tina served in the Martin County Register of Deeds office for 33 years, 26 of which she was elected Register of Deeds. She was a member of Maple Grove Christian Church, the bookkeeper and President of Perry and Manning Farms, and a fond member of the Farm Life Community, which she loved. She was a dedicated volunteer of Jamesville Rescue Squad, where she served as Treasurer for a number of years. Tina was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend; always willing to help a neighbor. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jamesville Rescue Squad or the Griffin Township Fire Department.