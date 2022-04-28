Troy Lee Bowen, 61, of Williamston, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at Christian Chapel Church in Williamston. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, April 28th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Troy, a native of Martin County, grew up in Bear Grass and was graduate of Bear Grass High School. He then developed a career, working as a repairman in the sewing machine industry, until 1992. Afterwards, Troy spent the remainder of his life building his own farm business. Outside of his career, Troy was known for being a man that loved his family and was always willing to help his community. He was considered by all to be a kind and generous person, going the extra mile to help anyone in need. Troy was a member of Christian Chapel Church and cared deeply for his church family. He had a special place in his heart for Amanda Faith Bowen and was very proud of his niece, Annie Peaks Bonds, for all of her accomplishments. Amanda and Annie were the lights of his life. He is survived by his wife, Deddie Bryant Bowen and their daughter Amanda Faith Bowen of the home; sisters, Wionna Bowen Peaks of Williamston and Marion Bowen Myers of Hortense, Georgia; parents, Betty Ann Crandell and husband Carter and Archie Lee Bowen of Williamston; along with many extended family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christian Chapel Church, 4223 Wynn Road, Robersonville, NC 27871 Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.