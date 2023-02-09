Vicki Page Clark, 73 of Roberson Dr., died Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home. Vicki was born on February 23, 1949 in Chowan County to the late Russell and Lucille Faye Twiddy Page. She was a homemaker and had worked at Williamston Yarn Mill. Vickie loved to crochet and cook; she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Lynn Clark, brother, Sandy Page and sisters, Chrystal Rodgers and Toni Davenport. Survivors include; husband, James Russell Clark of the home; sons, James Russell Clark, II of Robersonville and Joseph Ward Clark of Robersonville; daughter, Jenny Renee Clark of Winterville; brother, Kim Page of Jamesville; sister, Robin Ambrose of Plymouth; grandchildren, Jeramy Logan (Caroline), Matthew Clark (Amanda) and Carigan Clark; great grandchildren, Greyson Clark, Colton Clark and Hatteras Logan. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the Walker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Minton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network, 2100 Stantonsburg Dr. Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Taylor family.