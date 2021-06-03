Vickie Beach Craddock, 64, of Williamston, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. There will be a 11:00am memorial service held at Roberson Chapel Church in Williamston on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Vickie was born to Dennis Alton Beach and Myrtle Smith Beach on July 24, 1956. She was employed as a sales representative for years. She is survived by her mother, Myrtle Beach of Williamston, brothers, Johnny Beach and wife Becky of Washington, N.C., Alton Beach and wife Marsha of Washington, and Jimmy Beach and wife Vicki of Aylett, Virginia, and a special nephew Cody Beach. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Beach. Flowers are appreciated or Donations may be made to the Roberson Chapel Church.
