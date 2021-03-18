Vickie, the only child from the union of William S. and Ann H. Mabry, unexpectedly passed on February 1, 2021. COVID-19 Protocols and Procedures dictated the decision for privacy in honoring her. A planned Celebration of Life Ceremony for/on her 70th Birthday, September 4, 2021 , will be announced later (time/place TBD) on mercedesfuneralmansionllc.com. The Family sincerely appreciates the heartfelt condolences, well-wishes, and Prayers. Professional Service entrusted to MERCEDES’ Funeral Mansion and Cremation of Williamston.
