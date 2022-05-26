Dr. Victor Wang-Ta Ng, 90, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home in Pine Knoll Shores, NC. He was married for fifty-six (56) years to Alice Sui Har Wong Ng, who predeceased him in May 2011. Dr. Ng was born on December 10, 1931, in Hong Kong, China. He received a faith-based education, beginning with elementary school at Southern Baptist Piu Yang Primary. Alice and Victor met while attending boarding school in England, came to the United States together to further their education, and later married on August 17, 1954. Their wedding took place shortly before they both graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University. Dr. Ng then received his M.D. in 1959 from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest College. He and his young family moved to Robersonville, NC, shortly thereafter with the blessings and support of Martin County residents, the United States Congress, and the late President John F. Kennedy, Jr. For over fifty (50) years, Dr. and Mrs. Ng made their home in Robersonville, where they raised their three boys just down the street from where Dr. Ng enjoyed practicing general family medicine and later acupuncture. Dr. Ng was an accomplished physician and loved by many across Eastern North Carolina. His passion for medicine and commitment to his patients touched thousands of lives. Dr. Ng’s medical practice reflected his life: patient-centered, community-focused, and family-oriented. His career was his passion, and as it evolved, he began to incorporate some Eastern medicine–including acupuncture–to his practice. After much thought and concern for his patients, Dr. Ng retired from his Robersonville medical practice in 1999 to provide his wife with constant companionship and loving support during her final years. Dr. Ng was subsequently diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer and credits its remission to a combination of contemporary Western treatment, traditional Chinese medicine, and his faith in God. Outside of the medical realm, Dr. Ng loved fishing and spending time with his family. He shared his love of fishing with his three sons who continue fishing to this date. Dr. Ng was a caring, dedicated husband and father who celebrated the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He encouraged everyone to dream big and achieve their personal goals. Dr. Ng is survived by his sons, Christopher Ng, M.D., and wife, Mary Margaret, of Nashville, TN, Alexander Ng, RPh., and wife, Nancy, of Atlantic Beach, NC, and Anthony Ng and wife, Terry, of Winterville, NC; grandchildren, Michael Ng and wife, Devon, M.D., of Harrison, NJ, Nicholas Ng, of Washington DC, and Melanie Ng, Esq., of Miami, FL; as well as brothers, Stephen Ng of Boston, MA, Luke Ng of White Plains, NY, and Kenny Ng of Grimesland, NC. A memorial service along with family visitation for Dr. Ng was held on Wednesday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Robersonville, NC. The service was officiated by Rev. Jimmy Hagwood III. Immediately afterward, the family received friends outside in the courtyard area. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dr. Ng’s name to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116, or to a charity of your choice. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.
