Wanda Jones Williams died unexpectedly Saturday, May 13th, at her home in Williamston, NC. She was born January 15th, 1935, to the late Joseph A. Jones, Sr. and Mary Rochelle Jones. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, George Wendell Williams and her brother, Joseph Alexander Jones, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee Davieds (Mike) of Kill Devil Hills, NC and her son George Glenn Corey (Wendy) of Atlantic Beach, NC. Wanda was previously married to George Gray Corey (deceased) of Chesapeake, VA. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Wanda was retired from Chesapeake, VA. Public Schools and Greenville, NC. Public Schools. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church in Williamston, NC. She and Wendell attended Fairview Christian Church in Williamston, and most recently, Maple Grove Christian Church where she was loved and welcomed with open arms. Wanda was happiest tending to her flowers and garden. Likewise, she loved painting and feeding the birds gathered outside her living room window. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. She never passed up an opportunity to go crabbing with friends and family, no matter the distance to travel or the extremes of the weather. She had a kind heart and giving nature, she enjoyed showing her love for others by sharing baked goods and cooked dishes, fruits, vegetables, or anything she had. Wanda would dig up her flowers to give to anyone who shared her love for gardening. It was rare to leave her house without being offered a treat, a painting she did, something she cooked, candy, snacks, bows, or even part of her meal. Sometimes, she would cut flowers to give to others just to brighten their day. Wanda was blessed with having a large network of friends who cared for her and loved her deeply. Hopefully, we can take comfort in knowing she spent the last moments for her life on earth doing what she loved – tending to her roses. Visitation took place on Tuesday, May 16th, from 6:00-7:30PM at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. Graveside service took place on Wednesday, May 17th, 3:00PM at Tice Community Cemetery, Piney Grove Church Rd. Williamston, NC. Memorial donations can be made to Maple Grove Christian Church, 1500 Maple Grove Church Rd., Jamesville, NC 27846.