Wiley Brinkley Roberson, Jr., 90 of Mill Inn Rd., died Friday, February 24, 2023, at Martin General Hospital. Wiley was born on June 04, 1932 in Martin County to the late Wiley Brinkley Roberson, Sr. and Carrie Dell Clark Roberson. He was retired as a pipefitter at Weyerhaeuser, with 37 years of service. Wiley was a member of West End Baptist Church where he previously served as a deacon. He loved riding his lawnmower, washing and waxing his vehicles, fixing things, and eating out. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Roberson, Tom Roberson, Mack Gilbert Roberson and Cecil Roberson, sisters, Margie Modlin and Ann Steigerwalt. Survivors include; wife, Naomi Shytle Roberson of the home; daughter, Tammy Peele-Manning (Keith) of Williamston; son, Ricky Lee Roberson of Williamston; stepson, Andrew Ittenbach of Selma; sisters, Herley Keel and Lollie Biggs both of Williamston; grandchildren, Derek Lee Roberson, Nash Lee Roberson, and James Cody Peele (Candace); and his cats, Booger and Boo-Boo. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Martin Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dean Harrell and Rev. Adron Modlin officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM Monday at Walker Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Williamston Fire/Rescue, 901 Washington Street Williamston, NC 27892. Special thanks to his Caregivers Carla Griffin, Robin Downs, Barbara Latham and Ruby Williams. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Roberson family.