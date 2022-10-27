William B. Daniels, Sr.”Bill” was the youngest son of Herschel Edward Daniels and Esther Chesson Daniels of Jamesville, NC. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Edward Ray Daniels, brother, and sisters, Gertrude Daniels Ange and Margaret Daniels Holliday. His sister Ann Daniels Brown resides in Hampton, VA. He graduated from Jamesville High School, where he was an active member of the FFA and started his career in farming at a very young age. He later married his sweet heart Irma Jean Holliday. He worked at Weyerhaeuser and farmed. He later farmed full time. The two of them enjoyed raising two children together. Their family includes son, WilliamB. Daniels,Jr.”Billy” and wife Amy of Jamesville, NC, and daughter Joyce Daniels Matthews and husband Chris of Beaufort, NC. Grandchildren include William Taylor Daniels and fiancée Amber Tucker, Morgan Daniels Stevens and husband Shane, Luke Daniel Matthews and wife Summer, Logan Christopher Matthews and wife Morgan, Katie Elizabeth Daniels and fiancée Jacob Cowan, and Samuel Lawrence Daniels, and great-grandson Wesley Brooklyn Stevens. All,who knew Bill, were well aware of his pride and love of his family. He is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews,whom he loved dearly. In addition to his work and devotion to his family, he was an active member of Gospel Light Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon for several years. He also served for more than 40 years on the Martin County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Bill was happiest spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with Jean when hewas able to. Therewas no distance too great to see one of the children play ball, dance, or participate in school functions. His favorite pastime when not working, was to go fishing. He took great pride in keeping all things neat and orderly. He was skilled at building things with his hands. He could always figure out a better way. If he didn’t have the tool to get it done he would make one. He was proud to gift each of the grandchildren with their own rocking horse built and designed by Papa. Bill was loved and respected by many and leaves a void in our hearts. We look forward to seeing him again. The funeral services was held at Gospel Light Church of Christ, Jamesville, NC on Saturday October 22, 2022, Visitation was held from 12:30 - 1:30 PM and and service at 2:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at Hillside Memorial Gardens, Plymouth, NC and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers donations may bemade to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, N.C. 28570, Gospel Light Church Of Christ, 3337 Old U.S. Highway 64,Jamesville, N.C. 27846 or Jamesville Community Fire & Rescue, 1035 Hayes Drive,Jamesville, N.C. 27846. Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth.
