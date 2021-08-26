William “Bill” Gladstone Smith, 80, died peacefully at Vidant Medical Center on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 following complications from a stroke. Bill was born on April 25, 1941 in Greene County, N.C. and was the youngest child of the late Walter Patrick Smith and the late Mary Elizabeth Gladstone Smith. Bill grew up in Tidewater, V.A. and graduated from Warwick High School in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1959-1963. Upon returning from his tour, he attended Christopher Newport College while working at the shipyard in Newport News, V.A. He later attended Old Dominion College and earned an M.A. from Virginia Tech in City and Regional Planning. Bill worked as a planning consultant for the state of North Carolina for 30 years. He was inducted in the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in September of 2005 for his long-term service to the State of North Carolina. Bill is survived by his wife Nita, of Williamston, N.C. and his daughters Amanda, of Atlanta, G.A., and Sarah, of Chapel Hill, N.C. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who were very special to him. Bill enjoyed being active in the community and never met a stranger. He was a member of the Church of the Advent and enjoyed volunteering for various causes. He was his happiest when in service to others. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and adoring grandfather to several “fur” grandbabies. A memorial service was held at 2 pm on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Church of the Advent in Williamston, N.C. A reception was held immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the “Friends of Martin Memorial Library” at 200 North Smithwick St., Williamston, N.C. 27892. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com
