William Edward “Eddie” Bowen

William Edward “Eddie” Bowen departed this earthly life Friday, August 20, 2021. Eddie was born August 29, 1963 in Williamston, NC to Robert Bowen and Gayle Taylor Bowen. Eddie graduated from Williamston High School and East Carolina University with a degree in Industrial Technology. Eddie truly lived. His occupation took him to many parts of the world including Melbourne, Australia and at the time of his death, Brattleboro, Vermont. He was a passionate fisherman, an avid hunter and a true animal lover. Eddie never met a stranger and always had a story to tell or a joke to share. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather, loving partner, a forever friend and a second “Dad” to many. Eddie was predeceased by his father, Robert Bowen. His survived by his mother, Gayle Bowen; sister, Lisa B. Tankard (Alston); stepson, Justin O’Connell; stepdaughter, Kylie O’Connell; two nieces, Alyssa and Catherine Tankard; two step grandchildren, Ryder and Hunter; and a very special friend and partner, Mandy Taylor. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 1 to 2:30 pm at Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church, Tyner Road, Williamston, NC. A memorial service will follow at 2:45 pm officiated by Pastor Chris Watkins. Family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Gayle Bowen, 2008 West Main St., Williamston, NC.