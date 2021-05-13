William Henry Warner

William Henry Warner went to be with our Lord on May 04, 2021. There will be a Graveside Service held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Mr. Warner is survived by his son; William "Bill" H. Warner Jr. ; Daughter, Charlene Mae Morrell, 4 Grandchildren and 2 Great grandchildren. Biggs Funeral Home, LLC is serving the family and Mr. Verlon Rose is officiating the service.