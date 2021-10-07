William Jasper “Daddy Mo” Moore, 84 of Brandon Ave., died Monday October 4, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center. William was born on May 21, 1937, in Martin County to the late George Jasper and Mary Stalls Moore. He was a graduate of Williamston High School class of 1955 and DeVry University in Chicago, Il, Beaufort Community College and Edgecombe Community College. He was a veteran who proudly served in the US Navy in Aviation Fire Control and sailed on “The Fighting I”, USS Intrepid CV-11. William retired after a 39-year career at Carolina Telephone where he worked in Engineering, Toll Revenue and Regulatory Affairs. He was a member of St. James Methodist Church in Tarboro. William was an avid sportsman. The center of his life was his family, his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as his Brandon Ave. family. Survivors include; wife, Lillian Ann Johnson Moore of the home; daughter, Jacquelyn Johnson Moore of Greenville; son, William Mark Moore, and wife Amanda of Raleigh; grandchildren, William Henry Moore, and Sarah Katherine Moore. He had numerous nieces and nephews, special friends and “adopted” grandchildren including his hunting buddies, Kenneth Eric Johnson of Greenville, and Scott Randal Johnson of Raleigh. Graveside funeral services, with military honors were held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Caswell Shaw officiating. The family received friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or Shriners Children's Greenville, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, South Carolina 29605, United States. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Moore family.
