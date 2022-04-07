William Norman Manning

We rejoice in the incredible life of Norman Manning, born in Portsmouth, VA to William Eber Manning and Lillian Holliday Manning of Plymouth, NC. Norman graduated from Plymouth High School and went on to earn his Fine Arts degree from East Carolina University. Upon graduation and marriage, he served in the Air Force traveling the world with his lifelong sweetheart, Gwen Blount Manning. Norman and Gwen settled in Charlotte as he made a career in specialty advertising and served in leadership roles of local business associations. Church service and outreach were an integral part of Norman’s life at St. Stephen United Methodist Church. He loved serving on Appalachian Service Projects, Habitat for Humanity, and countless leadership roles in his church. Norman Manning and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte were synonymous with each other as he spent his life promoting the YMCA’s local mission on their Board of Directors. As the beloved superhero "Bat Manning”, Norman helped fundraise for the new branch of the Brace Family YMCA. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting, fishing, and communing with nature. He passed on this love of the outdoors to his daughters and three grandsons. Norman and Gwen have celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage and raised their two daughters, Mary Gwen and Martha Anne, in Charlotte. The highest calling of Norman’s life was being the greatest husband, father, grandpa. He leaves a strong legacy in the lives of everyone who had the honor to call him family and friend. Norman is survived by his loving wife Gwen Blount Manning, children Mary Gwen Manning Russ, Martha Anne Manning Hyman, son-in-laws Scott Russ and David Hyman, grandchildren Brandon Scott Russ, Caleb Manning Hyman, and Noah David Hyman. Norman was preceded in death by his parents William “Bill” Manning and Lillian Holliday Manning, his sister Helen Newsome and her husband Eley Newsome. His grandparents were Edwin and Lena Manning, Ferd and Annie Holliday. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00pm at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, located at 6800 Sardis Road, Charlotte. Visitation in the Narthex will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen UMC or to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.
