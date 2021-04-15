William T. (Wise Bear) King, Sr. was born on August 23, 1933 to George King, Jr. and Elnora James King of Roper, NC and he departed this life on April 8, 2021 at Martin General Hospital, Williamston, NC. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at a young age and throughout his life served faithfully wherever he attended church services in Martin County and the surrounding areas of eastern NC, to include fulfilling duties as Deacon at Long Ridge Baptist Church in Plymouth, NC, Uniontown-Free Union Church of Christ in Jamesville, NC and lastly Victory Church of Christ in Williamston, NC. William attended public school in Washington and Martin Counties. Before owning and operating his lawn care business, William was a maintenance mechanic at W.I. Skinner Tobacco Company of Williamston. In addition to years of faithful service in the church, he was also very active in local and regional affairs, serving as a member of the Prison Yokefellow, NAACP, Martin County Arts Council, Mattamuskeet Indian Coalition’s Chief and Williams Community Organization’s President. In 2015, William was the recipient of the highest honor awarded by NC Gov. Pat McCory to a North Carolina citizen-membership into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. William met the love of his life, Evelyn Frances Hardison 71 years ago and they were united in holy matrimony on October 10, 1953, 67 years ago. To this union they had five children, but throughout his lifetime William served as a father figure for many. He leaves to rejoice in their memories his wife, Evelyn Frances; his children, Miranda Williams (Willie), Millicent James, William King, Jr. (Loretta), Leslye Brown (Eddie), Lucretia King (Mohamed); eight grandchildren, Gail, Montrell, Rotann, Damien, James, Andre, Trenauld and Keith; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward King of New Jersey and Leroy Little of Williamston, NC. William was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leslie King; and sister, Vernetta King Rogers. Arrangements are entrusted to MERCEDES’ Funeral Mansion of Williamston. Online condolences to www.mercedesfuneralmansionllc.com. It is an honor to serve the KING Family.
