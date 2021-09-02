Willie Estella Barbara Ward Willie was born on September 23, 1927 in Onslow Cty NC and departed this earthly life on August 22, 2021 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, NC. Funeral Service Saturday, September 4, 2021, 2 p.m. at Joe's Branch Free Will Baptist Church, Vancesboro, NC. Committal and Interment Service Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2pm at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery,Jacksonville, NC. Professional Service entrusted to MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion and Cremation Srvs of Williamston, NC.