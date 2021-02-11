Willie Rogers Jr. was born on April 26, 1932 in Dillion, SC, but raised in Lumberton NC. He died peacefully on Monday February 8, 2021, age 88, at Transitions Life Care Hospice Home in Raleigh following a brief, but courageous battle with kidney disease and cancer. Willie was the sixth of eight children born to Willie Gurney Rogers and Mary Hicks Rogers. He was preceded in death by his seven siblings. Willie was a star athlete in baseball and football at Lumberton High and played on the state championship Lumberton High School football team. He attended Catawba College where he also played football. After Catawba, Willies’ sense of duty called and headed to Ft. Jackson, SC to serve in the US Army (Military Police) two years and then proudly joining the NC State Highway Patrol in 1956. Serving for 20 years in the eastern NC communities of Kenansville, Goldsboro, and Williamston, Willie retired in the rank of Sergeant in 1976. He continued his service as Williamston Chief of Police for four years and then culminating as a Sheriff of Martin County for 10 years to complete a long and distinguished Law Enforcement career. Willie was a member of the First Christian Church in Williamston and Goldsboro and served as a Deacon after his retirement. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites, and Shriners. Willie had a charming sense of humor, always an infectious smile, and a perpetual, positive outlook on life and he was a lifelong UNC Tar Heel fan! Survived by his wife Faye of 62 years. Willie was married to Faye Revelle Rogers, formerly of Warsaw, NC on October 18, 1958 and they lived in Goldsboro, Williamston and most recently Raleigh. Willie was a loving and devoted husband and caregiver until his passing. Willie was known for his love for animals, and he had a cat named “Snow” and he and Faye were especially fond of “Elsie,” their Toy Poodle who was part of their family for 15 years. Also survived by two sons: Roy William “Rick” Rogers of Papillion, Nebraska and Timothy “Tim” Revelle Rogers of Raleigh, who followed Willie’s career path in public service. Rick, retired Colonel, after a 27-year Air Force career and he and his wife Mary Lou Rogers live in Papillion, Nebraska. Tim is still serving as President/CEO of the Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina & South Carolina and resides in Raleigh with his life partner, Dr. Matthias Gromeier, Cancer Researcher at Duke University. Willie had a special love of his grandchildren, Richard (Kirsten), Chris, Brian (Becky) and Ginny, all of Nebraska and 7 great-grandchildren (ages 2-24): Alecia, Dallas, Kaleigh, Malachi, Lexy, Audey, and Nylah. The family wants to thank the loving care of many Doctors, Nurses and CNA’s (Sandra) who took great care of Willie- and especially those at TLC Raleigh. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 14th with live streaming beginning at 12:55 pm through either www.brownwynneraleigh.com or Brown-Wynne Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page. A graveside burial service will follow at Pine Crest Cemetery in Warsaw, NC at 4:00 pm. The family requests donations would be made in Willie Rogers, Jr. memory to any of the following: Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC, 27607- (transitionslifecare.org); First Christian Church of Goldsboro, NC-1609 Ash St., Goldsboro, NC, 27530; The SPCA of Wake County-200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC, 27603,(spcawake.org). Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary’s St. of Raleigh, NC.
