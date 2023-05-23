David Streater

David Streater

An admirable and unique individual, Caesar Rodney helped make the United States the influential nation it became. Born on October 7, 1728, in Jones Neck, Delaware, Caesar was the son of Caesar Rodney Sr., and Elizabeth. His parents ensured he was well educated at home, the Latin School in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

Rodney’s beliefs in an independent America shone through during the Second Continental Congress. Delegates were considering a motion for independence. During the debate, some opposed each other; some switched their vote, while others were solidly opposed.

Dr. David Streater is the director of education for Foundation Forward, 501(c)(3). He is a retired college instructor/administrator and a retired probation and parole officer/administrator. In addition, David is a criminologist with an acute history interest, served in the Navy, and is a resident of Burke County.