How many of you have a task that you have to complete by the same time every two weeks?
This is not a self-imposed deadline; it’s a deadline imposed by your boss.
For me, this is writing a column for this newspaper.
My foray into writing columns came a little more than 30 years ago, when I was a sports writer in Washington. I can’t remember if I had a specific deadline; I just knew I had to write one on a consistent basis.
When I moved from that job to this one (my first tenure here from 1989-2000), I wrote a column on a pretty consistent basis. It appeared on my sports pages and not the opinion page, and to be honest, many of them were not very good.
When I left this job for Clayton in 2000, my editor and publisher said one of my job requirements was to write a semi-regular column for the sports pages (more like every two weeks).
I resisted and kept coming up with excuses.
In the beginning, I couldn’t figure out what to write about, because I spent most of my time trying to fill three-to-four pages a week with game coverage and features. I felt a column would interfere with that.
However, over time, I came up with topics to write about. Some of them were quite good because they accompanied a big sports story that week.
When I returned to this region in July 2013, I was told one of my requirements was to write a column – only this time, it would appear on the opinion page of the newspaper.
“What in the world am I going to write about?,” I asked.
The answer? “Anything you want – sports or otherwise,” I was told.
The biggest lesson I have learned about writing a column is to just go ahead and schedule it – like it was something I had to cover every two weeks at the same time.
Over the past few years, my topics have included everything from local, college and professional sports, to movies and music, to preventive car maintenance, to dealing with depression, to bad drivers, to being directionally challenged, and many more.
Many times I try to deal with relatable issues – you know, things that happen in everyday life.
I am also not above making fun of myself or showing my vulnerability either – something I wouldn’t have dared to try years ago because I was so sensitive about anything relating to me.
I guess I kind of took the Jim Valvano approach to my columns.
Remember Valvano’s speech at the ESPY awards a few months before his death from cancer?
He said there are three things we should do every day: laugh, think and cry. If we do those things, that’s a full day.
I hope some of my columns have made you laugh, I hope some have made you think, and I hope some have made you cry.
I hope you have learned more about me, because I have learned much about myself.
Jim Green is Interim Editor of The Enterprise. He can be reached at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.