The joys of older age…
I turned 57 years old over the summer.
I am referring to my golden years as “where events seem funny in hindsight, just not at the time.”
Recently I have been dealing with a bad cough. No – I am not sick. Nor do I need to be tested for COVID-19. As a matter of fact, as I write this, it has almost gone away – and only after two weeks.
However, a few days ago, this cough had not gone away. It was so bad, I was coughing several times in succession, leaving me gasping for air.
Disclaimer: I know that being many pounds overweight and out of shape contribute to this type of cough. But I figured cough syrup and drops would help. They have – it just took a little longer than going to the doctor and actually getting a prescription for something, but the amount of time it’s taken for the cough to go away on its own is shorter than the time it’s taken to actually be seen by a doctor, so I just decided to ride it out for a while.
Back to the cough.
One of the things that accompanies old age is the number of trips to the bathroom in the middle of the night.
This particular evening, I went to bed around 11 p.m. About 3 a.m., I had to go to the bathroom about the same time my latest coughing fit (the ones where I gasp for air) started.
It’s about eight steps from the foot of my bed to the bathroom. I knew I could make it – I have never tripped over shoes or anything else on my way to use the facilities.
As I walked toward the bathroom, I coughed three times in succession – very loudly, I might add.
The third cough left me trying to catch my breath, but I lost my balance a few feet from the door.
I never regained my footing but never fell to the floor. Instead, I took a nice header into the bathroom door – mouth and nose first.
After uttering an expletive and the famous Chris Farley phrase “that’s gonna leave a mark,” I stood up and balanced myself against the framing of the door.
I didn’t see any blood on the frame nor the door, so I thought I would just have a bit of pain for a while and went to the bathroom as normal.
That is, until I looked down and saw blood dripping down my chest.
I calmly walked to the sink and grabbed a tissue. It turns out I needed several to stop the flow of blood from my nose into my mouth.
About 3:30 a.m. – after a multitude of tissues and me sitting at the edge of my bed with my face turned upward and holding the tissues against my nose, the blood finally stopped, and I was able to go back to bed.
I don’t sleep well anyway, but I think I only got two hours of sleep that night.
Days later, the only residual effect was a slightly bruised inside of my bottom of my lip.
It seems funny now when I tell the story, but it wasn’t funny then.
Thank goodness I don’t have TikTok.
Jim Green is Interim Editor of The Enterprise. He can be reached at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.