The latest Internet sensation to cause a stir is AI, or Artificial Intelligence. When the announcement ChatGPT was available for a test run last fall, geeks and curiosity seekers flocked to ChatGPT to see if it had legs.
Others paid it little mind. No pun intended.
More recently, stories surfaced from users that ChatGPT may have a mind of its own.
A major concern sited with Artificial intelligence technology is that it may be perfecting itself. As it gets better, technology experts are concerned about the serious negative impact AI could have on society.
With this in mind - human mind - that is, over a thousand leaders and engineers signed a letter requesting a six-month moratorium in further AI development. Essentially, the tech world wants time to catch up with AI before the Frankenbot goes live.
In an interview on NPR, Computer Science Professor Peter Stone focused on AI’s abilities.
“Some of the things that we've been coming to terms with are having to do with changing people's opinions in the political sphere and understanding, you know, how that can happen when it's appropriate,” said Stone.
While AI seemingly is the new kid on the news cycle block, it has been around for a while.
The earliest successful AI program was written in 1951 by Christopher Strachey, director of the Programming Research Group at the University of Oxford. Strachey's draft program ran on the Ferranti Mark I computer at the University of Manchester, England.
Since then AI has come a long way. The fear, however, is that it may change social opinion. It may be time to take that pause before AI escapes the bottle.
I don’t believe for a moment the tech giants are concerned about AI shaping sociological viewpoints. They are already doing that. Tech giants are researching Human Task Replacement.
AI can already write a story, create a masterpiece and conjure up the voice and facial expressions of a celebrity, politician or newscaster.
On the subject of newscasters, Entertainment Giant Fox News recently settled its defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.
While I never met Rupert Murdoch, I had the pleasure of knowing his New York sensationalists Steve Dunleavy and Maury Povich, back in the 1980’s.
As an editor back then, we hung out at the same ‘society saloons.’ Dunleavy was a New York Post Editor. Povich was hosting A Current Affair, where Dunleavy would eventually become lead reporter.
At one point, Dunleavy suggested I join the Post as a reporter. I turned down the offer since the Post was a borderline supermarket tabloid struggling for profit. I wasn’t a police blotter reporter, but that’s what the Post enjoyed. Creative sensationalism. Even back then, entertainment was Murdoch’s Mantra.
Through my acquaintances with a number of Murdoch’s editors and reporters I got an outsider’s inside view of how entertaining Murdoch enjoys making the news.
Murdoch lives by the formula that ‘names, faces and controversy’ sell news.
That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not Artificial Intelligence. Does it?
John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.