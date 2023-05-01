The latest Internet sensation to cause a stir is AI, or Artificial Intelligence. When the announcement ChatGPT was available for a test run last fall, geeks and curiosity seekers flocked to ChatGPT to see if it had legs.

Others paid it little mind. No pun intended.

John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.