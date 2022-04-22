Yes, you read the headline correctly.
The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy has a boy’s volleyball team. In years past to the present, the girls have staked their claims and broken barriers in the sports world.
Sports that have been heavily populated by males are now being joined by females. We now have the WNBA, women that body build, women sports officials. Women have found their place in the so-called “Man Sport” arena.
In Eastern North Carolina, I have seen females playing varsity football and I’ve seen female varsity officials. But never have I seen a boy’s volleyball team.
I have to admit it came as a surprise initially. Not because they had a male team; I was surprised because it was in this immediate area.
At the beginning of the spring season I began preparing myself by downloading schedules for the season. As I began to skim through the schedules I noticed that Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) had a schedule for boy’s volleyball. It made me lean back in my seat.
Of course, I shook myself and said “why not” and thought how much fun it would be to photograph this rarity in our immediate coverage region.
As I investigated, I found out fun is how the sport was started.
After matches, you could see the boys playing and goofing around. Well, that fun rang a bell and the sound of that bell brought the fun game into high school varsity competition.
From what I can gather, the games aren’t list under a conference. But most of the teams that are on the schedule are conference teams from other sports, including a team from Suffolk, Virginia.
I would love to see a boy’s volleyball be introduced to the other schools that are in our coverage area along with those teams in the conferences.
There are a lot of students who can’t play basketball, football or baseball. There are students that don’t possess the athleticism to run track or wrestle.
But I believe that a lot of male students would jump at the opportunity to play volleyball.
I believe it’s also possible that because it’s not an overwhelmingly popular sport or it may be perceived by others as a feminine sport, willing participants would be reluctant to join. But the brave hearts that do, would blaze a new trail in the sports world of Eastern North Carolina.
I also believe it would aid presently active student-athletes to stay in shape and improve their hand-eye coordination, along with jumping and leg strengthening abilities.
One thing I do know is that I thoroughly enjoyed watching and photographing the match. There was a freedom and bonding the players exhibited that I hadn’t seen before. It was as if six best friends were playing on the court and the remaining best friends were on the bench cheering and make playful fun in the midst of supporting their team-mates.
Volleyball forces teamwork, which is vital in this particular sport.
The final set was full with the energetic play that the first set contained. The score went back and forth, but soon BACA found themselves trailing in the final 15 point set.
BACA dug in deep and pulled off a comeback victory and seemed to enjoy every minute.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports Writer/Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, The Enterprise and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.