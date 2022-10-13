Lib Campbell

Tuesday, Oct. 4, was Saint Francis Feast Day. Saint Francis was a 12th Century monk who is considered the Patron Saint of the Animals and all Creation.

Years ago, when we visited Assisi and the Basicilia of Saint Francis, frescoes painted in the early centuries depicted Francis with the animals he so loved. In that trip we also visited La Verna. If you google, the Verna is a mountain in Tuscany where Francis would retreat to remember who he was and who he was called to be.

