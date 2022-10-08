Even in this mean world we live in today there are still nice people out there.
They may be hard to find or few and far between when it comes to being out and public and associating with strangers, but there are still few.
I say that with this, even when you may be having a difficult time God is quick to remind you that he is still with you even in your difficult time.
It may not be right when we want it to be but he will send some type of reminder to let us know he is still there and he has whatever the situation may be in his hands.
For instance, I met a lady a couple weeks ago that you can not convince me she was not an angel sent to me and my family. She gave my family and I the kindest gesture that has ever been given to us. It left my husband and I in complete shock, but we are oh so thankful for what she did.
Both of us were left speechless in the moment of the situation, but we both told her how much of a blessing she was to us and told her we would be praying for her and her family, as she has a family of her own.
At the time it was a blessing we truly needed. I, along with Nick, have been struggling with a few things lately when it comes to our faith and God’s timing and we both know things are in his time.
As I stated above, they may not be in the timely manner that we expect them to be and that can be hard on us.
God knew that we needed this blessing and he picked the right exact time to send this blessing to our family.
With all of this being said, if you or your family are struggling with things that you may have going on, continue to pray about it and talk to God about the situation. Because even though we may think things should happen as soon as we talk to God about it, it does not always happen that way.
God will send the blessing or whatever else it may be that you are praying and speaking to him about in his timing and at the right time. Sometimes we can get impatient, but we just have to continue to keep our eye on God and know that he is still with us no matter what the situation may be.
We have to remember that God is worthy of it all no matter what it may be, he is worthy. I have struggled with this over the years because I myself have become impatient with his timing, but as I grow in my faith and relationship with him I am learning. The Lord’s goodness is certainly running after me and I am forever grateful.
There are still good people in this world, so remember you may not know the trials and tribulations that one may be going through, always be nice no matter if you are having a bad day or not.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
