...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall from Tropical
Storm Idalia is likely.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina, including the following
areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene,
Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare,
Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks,
Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Idalia will bring heavy rain to Eastern North
Carolina tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts between 4 to
10 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
