“So what’s with the Christmas music?” My wife knows me to have a more-bah-humbug-than-thou attitude. So she was rather surprised to hear me straining to squeeze out a few strains of Yuletide euphony. I was testing some different rhythms for “Jingle Bells” but it sounded more like I just knocked the sleigh off its runners before it got to the drifted bank.

It hasn’t even been cold enough yet for anyone to say “Brr!” We didn’t even have a Septemberrr, it was just an unseasonably warm “Septem.” And yet there I was, caught red-(and green)-handed, test-driving carols in early October.

Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.