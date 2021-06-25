Hello, my name is Brandice Hoggard, I am the new Reporter for the Bertie Ledger - Advance, along with The Enterprise in Martin County.
I am going tostart off by telling everyone some basic information about myself, and where I am from.
I grew up in the small Bertie County town of Perrytown and lived there until my husband and I bought a house in Windsor.
I was blessed with a son, Gavin, in August of 2018. Then in December of last year I married my best friend, Nicholas Hoggard.
In my free time I enjoy spending time with my family and making memories with my little boy. Most of the time you can either find me down a dirt road hunting with my husband and Gavin, as he loves to hunt just as much as his daddy and I.
If I am not hunting more than likely I am at a ball field somewhere enjoying watching my niece or my nephew playing a sport of some type, whether it is baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, or baseketball.
However, I am ready for the day that I will be able to enjoy my own child playing sports. I hope that he enjoys it just as much as I did as a child growing up.
In my extra free time, I like to do some type of craft of some sort.
That may be making my own door hangers and painting them, refinishing furniture, making home decorations and much more.
But, most of the time you will find me running down behind my toddler, or playing tractors or whatever it may be that he wants to play with trying to keep him entertained and out of harms way, after all he is all boy. However, I would not trade for anything in this world.
In December of 2015 I finshed the EMT-B course at Roanoke Chowan Community College, the following February of 2016 I took my state board test to became a certified EMT. I worked in the field as an EMT for four years. For the remaining three years I worked in a billing department for a ambulance transport company as a certified ambulance biller and coder.
Now I have made a complete career change and began working for the Martin County Enterprise and the Bertie Ledger-Advance. I am excited to see where this career leads me in my next journey.
Do not get me wrong I enjoyed being an EMT and I plan to continue to keep my certification, but something told me one day it was time for a career change and here I am.
Like I stated before I am very excited about it, and can’t wait to see what the future holds. I have always been told by my parents that when one door closes a bigger and better door will open.