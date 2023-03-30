How many times have you heard a co-worker or friend say, “nothing ever changes around here.” Where are these people living? For almost 58 years, my life has been nothing but change.
Change can be interpreted in a multitude of ways. Positive change, negative change, no change and even a change of direction.
I can remember once as a child, my dad drove past a fast food restaurant on the way home from work. The restaurant proudly displayed a sign advertising hamburgers at a significantly reduced price in celebration of their anniversary.
Dad got home and announced, “load up the car, we are going out for dinner.” This was a big deal — our family did not have much, and going out was a treat.
There was only one problem; dad failed to read the sign properly and the promotion was only good during lunch hours. It was on this day I learned what change of direction meant as we were loaded back in the car and driven home, still hungry.
When you grow up with less than most, you learn to adapt to change quickly.
Sometimes change was good, like when your older brother outgrew his jeans, and they got passed down without being adorned with several patches. Nowadays, parents give up their hard-earned cash for jeans with holes already in them, another example of change.
In one of my favorite baseball movies, James Earl Jones’ character, author Terrance Mann, states: “America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.”
I hate to break the news to Mr. Mann, but baseball is changing just as quickly as the value of a dollar bill in 2023. Pitch clocks, pitch counts, designated hitters, smaller parks, juiced baseballs and the list of changes is endless.
I remember having a rotary dial telephone in our home and it was intended for parental use only. Dad could evade his boss by having mom say four words “he is not home.” No such luck now. Technology, namely the cellphone, has rendered escaping the boss impossible.
For instance, even the simple activity of taking the family on vacation has dramatically changed. Vacations were a time to get away from work and enjoy the family. Cellphones have provided us with the ability to call or text 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so we don’t miss out on the happenings at work. We can even email the very boss we were trying to escape.
Let’s not overlook our vehicles equipped with navigation systems, no more fighting with the fold out map while taking the family on vacation and no fighting for “shotgun.” The last place a child wants to be is beside a parent; they are too preoccupied with their own entertainment devices to hold a discussion, especially with a parent.
Yes, change is inevitable and can be positive, but there is one truth which will never change. We are not promised tomorrow.
So, change, whether at work or at home, should always enhance how we treat each other and not detract from it. Don’t let change cause you to pass up dinner with friends, going to a ballgame with you dad or playing golf with your daughter.
Technology can change the world in vast and wonderful ways, but it will never give you the ability to retrieve missed opportunities. Take it from an expert.
Todd Lane is the former First Sergeant for the N.C. State Highway Patrol and former Windsor Police Chief. He resides in Wake County and is an avid hiker and runner. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.