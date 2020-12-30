I usually start my columns with a relatable story from my past, but in this case, I can say there has been nothing comparable to this past year.
Even major events in my lifetime: the September 11th attacks, the Space Shuttle Columbia explosion, and too many natural disasters to count have not held our country hostage like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thankfully, the end of 2020 is just days away and the past year of shutdowns, job loss, and most importantly, illness and death will be in our rearview mirror - never forgetting but just learning to recover and move forward.
Even with all the misery, 2020 did have some bright spots.
We all learned the true meaning of essential. Of course, health care workers and first responders led the way, showing up to work everyday not knowing if they had the equipment necessary to protect themselves from this disease but never letting it stand in the way of providing patients with the highest level of care.
Deep down we all knew health care workers, first responders and such were essential, so let us take a minute to salute the workers who we took for granted only to realize they are essential during the pandemic.
This is my personal list, and in no certain order, but all deserve recognition.
The first newly recognized essential worker of the year is the stock person working in a grocery store or retail establishment selling toilet tissue. I still have no idea how the pandemic and hording toilet tissue went hand-in-hand, but somehow panic struck in the paper isle. Toilet tissue vanished like milk and bread on a snow day.
While we are at the grocery store, let us recognize the bag boy or girl who became a sanitization specialist. In the past grocery carts only got cleaned when it rained, now these young people spray and wipe down these merchandise carries after each customer.
Cleaning crews and janitorial services also deserve a shoutout. The pandemic taught us how to sanitize after ourselves, could you imagine having to sanitize hospitals, office spaces, or any area frequented by the public.
I am going to stop my list right here, not because others do not deserve recognition but because I think you get the point.
To often, especially during times of prosperity, we forget every job is essential. We even link a person’s salary in determining how essential they are but in the long run it is usually the overlooked, underpaid little guy who keeps us clothed and fed.
So, as we ring out 2020, and celebrate the hopes for a safe and healthy new year, let us not forget the greatest lesson learned of 2020, we are all essential to somebody.
Todd Lane is a retired Windsor Police Chief and First Sgt. of the N.C. Highway Patrol who resides in Johnston County with his wife, Pam. He has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.